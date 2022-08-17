Corinthians finalizes preparation for decision against Atlético-GO; see probable lineup

O Corinthians completed the preparation to face the Atlético-GOthis Wednesday, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. This Tuesday afternoon, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, the cast closed the last details for the decisive duel. In the first leg, the Dragon won 2-0.

There was no medical update of the athletes. In view of this, according to the Sports Gazettethe only confirmed casualty is that of Rafael Ramos, who left feeling a muscle problem in the defeat to Palmeiras and was replaced by Fagner at the time.

Shirt 23, by the way, must be chosen to start against the Dragon, remembering that Léo Mana, from under-20, is the other option for the position. Bruno Méndez, who also plays as a right-back, cannot play with Timão’s shirt in the tournament.

Other doubts are Donelli (ankle sprain), Raul (load control), Bruno Melo (hip pain) and Cantillo (thigh muscle pain). The last two, however, were seen in the training footage.

A probable lineup against Atlético-GO should have: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Silva (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Regarding the activities, the athletes started the day indoors. At the gym, the players did the daily routine of aerobic exercises and then went to Field 3 to start work on the lawn. Under the command of the technical commission, they performed the warm-up.

Subsequently, in Field 4, ball possession activities were carried out on a reduced field, a tactical work aimed at the next confrontation and, finally, set pieces and penalties. Corinthians remains concentrated at the Gildásio Miranda hotel, inside the CT, until moments before the game.

On the other hand, Atlético has been in São Paulo since last Monday night. After a goalless draw against Botafogo, at the weekend, the team trained in Rio de Janeiro and then left for the capital of São Paulo.

