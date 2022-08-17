Corinthians vs Atlético-GO: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

The classification for the next phase is also worth a prize of R$ 8 million.

In the first game, in Goiânia, Atlético-GO opened a good lead, winning by 2 to 0. Thus, Corinthians needs a triumph by three or more goals difference to advance in the competition. If Timão wins by two goals, the spot in the semifinals will be decided on penalties.

The mission is not easy, and the history of the confrontation reinforces this. At Neo Química Arena, Timão never beat the Goiás team. In four matches, Dragon won three, a draw and no goals scored by the alvinegra team.

+ See the table of the Copa do Brasil

1 of 3 Corinthians x Atlético-GO record — Photo: ge Corinthians x Atlético-GO record — Photo: ge

It is worth remembering that the away goal is no longer a tiebreaker in the Copa do Brasil. Whoever passes this duel will face the winner of the dispute between Fortaleza and Fluminense.

Corinthians arrives for this decision at a turbulent time. Last week, the club was eliminated in Libertadores for Flamengo. On Saturday, they lost derby to Palmeiras at home.

Atlético-GO comes from a goalless draw against Botafogo last Saturday. In the Brasileirão, Dragão is going through a delicate moment and is paddling out of the relegation zone. In the cups, however, the club dreams of making history: it is already in the South American semifinals and one draw (or even a simple defeat) to advance to this stage also in the Copa do Brasil.

Favorite meter: who advances in the Copa do Brasil? Check the predictions for Corinthians vs Atlético-GO

Streaming: Globo broadcasts the game with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Ricardinho and Salvio Spinola. Sportv broadcasts the match throughout Brazil, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Maurício Noriega, Richarlyson and PC Oliveira.

Real time: ge tracks all game moves (click here to access).

Corinthians – coach: Vitor Pereira

In an attempt to avoid an even bigger crisis with one more elimination, Corinthians de Vítor Pereira arrive almost complete for the decision.

Maycon is the main injury absence. Bruno Méndez, who has already played in the competition for another club, leaves the dispute in the defense between Balbuena, Gil and Raul Gustavo. Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton also leave doubts for the coach. In attack, the main question is between Adson or Gustavo Mosquito.

Who is out: Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery), Maycon (fractured toe) and Bruno Méndez (already played in the Copa do Brasil for Inter).

Probable lineup: Cassio; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil (Raul Gustavo) and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera (Cantillo) and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

2 of 3 Probable lineup of Corinthians against Atlético-GO, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Corinthians against Atlético-GO, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: ge

+ More news from Corinthians

Atlético-GO – coach: Jorginho

Dragon has several absences due to the regulation – athletes who have played for other clubs in previous phases. In this way, Lucas Gazal continues to start in the defense in place of Klaus. Without Churín, coach Jorginho should opt for a more mobile attack, with Wellington Rato centralized. Airton and Peglow vie for a spot on the right wing.

Who is out: defenders Klaus and Camutanga, midfielders Willian Maranhão and Rhaldney and forwards Kelvin and Churín have played for other teams; goalkeeper Ronaldo (shoulder) and defender Ramon (Achilles tendon) underwent surgery no longer playing in 2022.

Probable lineup: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Airton (Peglow), Wellington Rato and Luiz Fernando

3 of 3 Probable Dragon’s starting lineup — Photo: ge Probable starting lineup of the Dragon — Photo: ge

+ More news from Atlético-GO