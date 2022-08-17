Coritiba confirms the sale of Igor Paixão to Feyenoord, from Holland, for 8 million euros | coritiba

Coritiba confirmed the sale of the striker Igor Passion 22 years, to Feyenoord , from the Netherlands, this Wednesday. The athlete’s contract with the European team runs until 2027.

The athlete has already traveled to Holland, but had to return to Brazil in the last few days to get his work visa.

The deal was closed at 8 million euros (R$ 41.6 million, at the current price) for 80% of the economic rights. Coxa keeps 20% for an eventual resale.

The payment method was closed last week, with installments divided until the end of 2023. This is the biggest sale coritiba in your story.

The previous one was from Rafinha to Schalke 04, from Germany, for 5 million euros in 2005. In corrected values, the value was R$ 33.9 million. Yan Couto’s departure to Manchester City in 2020 was €6 million.

The feeling is of gratitude for everything I lived here. Today I take a step further and fulfill my dream of playing in Europe. Even from afar, I will be following Coritiba. I want to end my career here.” — The striker told the club’s official website.

Passion was the target of Feyenoord to replace Colombian Luis Sinisterra, 23 years old, sold to Leeds for 25 million pounds (R$ 157.2 million). Another who is close to leaving to increase the Dutch team’s coffers is midfielder Frederik Aursnes, 26, for Benfica for 15 million euros (R$ 78.1 million).

1 of 1 Igor Paixão, in the match Coritiba x Botafogo — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba Igor Paixão, in the match Coritiba x Botafogo — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

In April, the ge informed that the Dutch team had made a first consultation and would be willing to invest 2 million euros. As soon as the window reopened, Feyenoord returned to look for Coritiba and the striker’s managers – until Sunday, the values ​​​​still did not please the club and were around 6.5 million euros.

Conversations advanced, with an understanding between the parties on amounts and percentage. Coxa did not give up that the negotiation would revolve around 8 million euros and to keep 20% of the economic rights.

Graduated in CT da GraciosaIgor Paixão, 22 years old, is Coxa’s main player of the year. In 2022, he played 37 games, scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists. In February, the young striker had his contract renewed until 2024.

If a Brazilian team wanted to count on the athlete, it would have to pay R$ 100 million. As for outsiders, the fine was 50 million euros (about R$ 260 million).