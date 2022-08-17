Cristiano Ronaldo: “They will know the truth in a few weeks” | international football

Still with an indefinite future at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to manifest on social media. Commenting on a post on a fan page, the striker criticized the news that came out about him during the transfer window and promised to give an interview to clarify everything.

– They’ll know the truth when I give an interview in a few weeks. The media only tells lies. I have a notebook, and in the last few months, out of the 100 news they made, they only got five right. Imagine how things are – wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

The latest news about the striker in the English press concerns the possibility of Manchester United releasing the striker. Since the beginning of the new season, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his intention to leave the club. However, he still hasn’t found a destination that suits him.

The last club to be speculated as Cristiano Ronaldo’s destination was Borussia Dortmund, from Germany. Atletico Madrid was also pointed out as interested, but there has been no progress so far.

Former United defender opines on CR7

In an interview with Sky Sports, Gary Neville, former Manchester United defender, gave his opinion on the situation.

– There is a big decision to be made regarding Ronaldo. He’s obviously not happy, the problem is that if United lose him, there won’t be anyone left to score. I really think if he leaves and they don’t bring in a replacement, United could end up in the lower half of the table.”