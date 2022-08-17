Cruzeiro x Chape in Brasilia has a net income of more than R$ 1.5 million

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense had more than BRL 1.8 million in gross income

The 1-1 draw between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense at Man Garrincha, in Brasilia, generated a net income of R$ 1,560,364.62. The match was played last Saturday (13), for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B 12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 11 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 11 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 9 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 9 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 8 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 8 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress

The duel, played in the federal capital because Mineiro was booked for another event, took 22,432 fans to the stadium. In the public ranking of Cruzeiro at home by Serie B, the game with Chape is in eighth place out of 12 matches played (see the gallery above).

Despite this, the amount of R$ 1,816,425.00 received from ticket sales is the fifth largest collection of the club as home team in the competition. The biggest one was registered in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra (R$ 2,466,489.50), when 58,397 fans packed Mineiro.

It is also the seventh largest collection with tickets of the entire Series B. The record held by Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco, at Arena da Amaznia, which generated R$ 2,801,270 in ticket sales.

Of the more than R$1.5 million in net income, a part goes to the association. O supersports consulted Cruzeiro if any part of the amount will be allocated to the company hired by the club to sell tickets for the game in Brasilia, but received no response until the most recent update of this report.

In 12 matches as home team in Serie B, Cruzeiro took 448,148 people to the stadiums. The average of 37,345 fans per game, the highest number in the competition.