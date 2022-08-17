Decision is ‘most important game of the year’, says Fábio Santos

One of Corinthians’ most experienced athletes, left-back Fábio Santos guaranteed that the team will do its best to reverse the defeat to Atlético-GO in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. For the player, the return duel, tomorrow (17), is the most important of the Corinthians season.

“We can’t wait to get on the field to try to turn it around. It’s raining in the wet asking for the support of the fans, but we’re going to try to leave everything on the field to seek this classification. We know that’s the most important thing we have in the year”, said the side to the club’s official TV.

Eliminated by Flamengo in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, last week, and defeated in the classic against Palmeiras, last Saturday (13), Fábio admits that there was an upset in the squad, but that now there is a focus on ‘turning the key’ and seek a comeback against Dragon and, consequently, qualify for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“It’s natural, when you lose games, important games, classification, classic, that we get upset, but in football, unfortunately or fortunately you don’t have much time to complain or celebrate, and we already have another battle ahead of us. is to focus 100% of our energies on Atlético-GO, because we are going to try, anyway, to get that classification”, said shirt 26.

As Lucas Piton was the Corinthians starter in last weekend’s Derby, the tendency is for Fábio Santos to be a starter in this midweek’s decisive duel.