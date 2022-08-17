Dream Theater show in São Paulo changes location

The production company Time for Fun announced a change of venue for the Dream Theater show in São Paulo. The presentation scheduled for August 31st was transferred from the Pacaembu Pavilion to the Tokio Marine Hall.

James LaBrie (vocals), John Petrucci (guitar), John Myung (bass), Mike Mangini (drums) and Jordan Rudess (keyboards) will perform in São Paulo two days before heading to Rock in Rio 2022. September, they close the metal night on the festival’s Mundo Stage, being preceded by Iron Maiden (headliners, but opted to play earlier), Gojira and Sepultura + Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira.

For those who have already purchased tickets for the show in São Paulo, they are still valid, without the need to make any exchange. For those who have not yet secured entry, the sale is carried out on the Tokio Marine Hall website or at the house’s box office (Rua Bragança Paulista, 1281 – Vila Cruzeiro, from 12pm to 6pm daily).

The values ​​are: track at R$ 340 (R$ 170 half); premium track at R$ 620 (R$ 310 half) and cabin at R$ 660 (R$ 330 half).

Dream Theater in Brazil

Dream Theater comes to Brazil to promote “A View from the Top of the World”, their most recent album, released in October last year. The work reached the top 10 on a dozen international charts, including number one in Finland. Last January, the song “The Alien” won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

In an interview with IgorMiranda.com.br, James LaBrie talked about upcoming shows in Brazil and many other topics. Click here to read or watch the video version (subtitled in Portuguese) in the player below.

