Felicity Jones in a recent interview did not rule out a possible return of her character, Jyn Erso, in a future Star Wars project.

We all know how Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ended, but that hasn’t stopped people from hoping that Jyn Erso will return in the future. After all, if Cassian Andor can have his own show, why can’t Jyn? Not surprisingly, Felicity Jones teased her possible return to the Star Wars Universe.

Eminem could be at the next Fortnite event!

Felicity Jones does not rule out the return of Jyn Erso in Star Wars

In Rogue One, Jyn and Cassian led a team to retrieve the Death Star plans on Scarif. Although they were able to reach the Rebel command ship, the base was destroyed by the Death Star and the entire team was killed.

Certainly, no one would survive the Death Star, but some fans insist this shouldn’t stop Jyn’s return. When asked if there was any chance she could reprise her role in Star Wars, Jones told HeyUGuys that everything is possible:

“Never close the door on Jyn Erso. Never.”

“I was having a conversation with someone the other day and I was trying to say, ‘Well, look, you know it’s a bit like a nuclear explosion at the end of the movie.’ And they said, ‘No, no, I don’t feel that way. It doesn’t look like they died.” And I said, “Well, there it is.” There’s a chance of a comeback,” Jones said.

Importantly, Jones is joking about Jyn’s survival. However, there are other ways to bring back the dead. A prequel like Diego Luna’s Andor series could easily explore Jyn’s life when she was being raised by Saw Gerrera. However, such a project has not yet been confirmed.

While we’re still not sure if Jyn will return to the Star Wars Universe, fans can look forward to seeing her companion Cassian Andor in her own series, which will debut in 2022.

Did you like the news?