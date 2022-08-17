First Hero Confirmed in Avengers 5 Will Surprise You

Last month, Marvel Studios decided to bombard fans with several surprises, all during their time at San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio surprised by announcing two new Avengers movies.

Yes, at once the studio announced the team’s 5th and 6th films. And they will debut in the same year: in May 2025 premiere Avengers: Kang Dynastyand six months later, in November, it hits theaters Avengers: Secret Warsthe end of the Multiverse Saga.

avengers 5by the way, already has a director chosen: Destin Daniel Cretton, who also commanded Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. So, it only remains for Marvel to choose a director for Avengers 6, secret wars.

Still, there’s a lot of information about the next Avengers movie, such as script and cast. In addition to the villain Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, fans also want to know the heroes that will form the team.

And promoting the series She-Hulk: Defender of Heroesactress Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo had an interaction in an interview for the The Hollywood Reporter where they ended up dropping the first confirmation in Kang dynasty:

Tatiana: “Can you give me a year being the main Hulk?”. Mark: “Alright, you can have a year. In fact, it already has, there won’t be another Avengers without her.” Tatiana: “What?”. Mark: “That’s what I’m hearing.”

Not that it’s surprising to learn that the heroes introduced in this new phase will have a spot in the next Avengers, but it’s still nice to have some kind of confirmation and imagine the possible scenarios.

