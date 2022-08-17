Fluminense vs Fortaleza live for the 2022 Copa do Brasil; follow broadcast

Fortaleza faces Fluminense on the night of this Wednesday, 17, in a return duel valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Tricolor do Pici will try to repeat last year’s feat and seek again a spot among the top four, the furthest stage the team has ever played in the tournament. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fluminense and Fortaleza live: listen via Youtube

Fluminense and Fortaleza live: listen via Facebook

Fluminense and Fortaleza lineups

Fluminense

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista; André, Nonato, Goose; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias, Cano. Coach: Fernando Diniz

Strength

F. Miguel; Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi, Brítez; Hercules, Zé Welison, Matheus Vargas; Romarinho, Romero and Thiago Galhardo. Tech: Vojvoda

How Fluminense and Fortaleza arrive for the game

The Steel Tricolor will have a low that can mess with the team’s well-fitted structure currently. Left-back Juninho Capixaba is suspended for the third yellow card and is not an option. Without it, Vojvoda can simply choose a replacement, but it doesn’t have an immediate part, or it can further modify the first line.

One of the options would be to move Brítez to the left side, but it would open a gap on the right side. Colombian Ceballos, who plays for both sides, is also emerging as a substitute. Tinga, who could help with the solution, should still not be available for the match, as well as Lucas Crispim, who appeared in the last medical report with muscle discomfort in his thigh.

Fluminense hasn’t lost any of its main players since the first leg. Author of the winning goal at Castelão, midfielder Nonato, who missed the team in the defeat against Internacional-RS, which broke Flu’s 13-game unbeaten run, returns.

