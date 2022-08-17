Fluminense vs Fortaleza: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

With the certainty of a full Maracanã (all tickets were sold in advance), Fluminense tries to stamp its spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday night, at 8 pm, against Fortaleza. In the first leg of the quarterfinals, Tricolor won 1-0 away and could even draw to advance. The people of Ceará can only return the victory by a goal difference and take the decision to penalties or do it two up to get the classification.

An important asset for Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense is the return of the ideal team after three consecutive matches with some absence. In the most recent round of the Brazilian Championship, in which he was defeated in Rio Grande do Sul by Internacional, Tricolor did not count on Nonato for contractual reasons (he is at the club on loan from Colorado). He resumes his post in midfield in place of Martinelli.

Confident in a victory for Fluzão? Check it out at betfair best match odds

Fortaleza, commanded by Juan Pablo Vojvoda, arrives packed after winning a local classic with Ceará and leaving the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. The team, however, has two important absences. Midfielder Lucas Crispim is injured and left-back Juninho Capixaba is suspended.

Discover the history of Fluminense x Fortaleza at wikiflu

Check out all the information for tonight’s game:

FLUMINENSE X FORTALEZA

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 08/17/2022, at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa-GO), assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa-PR)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

* O NETFLU makes audio-interactive transmission in the YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast on Facebook or Twitch

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Davis Braz and Luan Freitas, injured.

hanging: Andrew.

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel, Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi and Ceballos; Ronald, Lucas Sasha and Galhardo; Romarinho, Moisés and Robson. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Embezzlement: Lucas Crispim and Tinga, injured; Juninho Capixaba, suspended.

hanging: –