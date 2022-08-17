Former player says that Gabigol’s acquittal was unfair: ‘He attacked Fernandinho’

After the STJD judgment decided on the acquittal of Gabigol and Arrascaeta, the matter was brought up for debate on the “Jogo Aberto” program and former player Denilson said he found it unfair specifically in the case of shirt 9:

“In the case of Arrascaeta, given the history, I even agree. Gabigol kicked Fernandinho. He attacked Fernandinho. In my opinion, played for a direct red card”, pointed out Denilson.

Furthermore, the commentator said that the striker himself should have been celebrating the decision. In his understanding, Gabigol was already aware that he would be suspended:

“If I’m Gabigol at home and I get the news that he didn’t get any matches (suspension)… Even he thought he’d get matches. What he did to Fernandinho is an aggression. He deserved a straight red card,” he stated.

After acquittal, Arrascaeta and Gabigol will be able to face Athletico-PR

Faced with the decision of the STJD, Gabigol and Arrascaeta will be able to participate in the match. The decision of this Tuesday (16) of the Superior Court of Sports Justice, in Curitiba, is already published on the website of the STJD.

Despite not being red carded by referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, the Sports Attorney’s Office granted the request for a complaint against the two Flamengo players. The rapporteur himself, Dr. Marcelo Vieira, did not understand the judgment and even questioned it. “Have we become the VAR of VAR?”. In this sense, the decision was unanimously favorable to Flamengo. The Doctor. Washington Rodrigues de Oliveira and Dr. Iuri Engel Francescutti accompanied the rapporteur and then decided to acquit the players.

Thus, Gabigol and Arrascaeta are confirmed for tomorrow’s game, at 21:30. Flamengo and Athletico-PR face each other in the return game, valid for the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, at Maracanã, Flamengo had David Luiz sent off. The defender will not be on the field, along with Thiago Maia, who took the third yellow card and is suspended. In this sense, Fabrício Bruno and Arturo Vidal should be the substitutes.

