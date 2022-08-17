Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 impress in battery test and outperform the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung appears to have taken feedback from users of the previous generation of its foldable phones to bring major improvements with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. This Tuesday (16), the channel TechDroider YouTube published a video that shows the autonomy test of foldable cell phones, and the results were surprising. Despite having smaller batteries than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the collapsible were able to overcome their autonomy with good advantage. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have 4,400 mAh and 3,700 mAh batteries, respectively, while the “successor” of the Note line has a large battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

In total, the test featured six competitors: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All had their batteries fully recharged before the battery of tests, which included using apps, games and recording high-resolution videos with the main camera.

















Curiosity

16 Aug

















Curiosity

15 Aug



The first test stage consisted of running games for 2 hours and 40 minutes. At this stage, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 threatened to be one of the worst in terms of autonomy when seeing its battery drop from 100% to 55%. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 surprised by having 62% of battery remaining, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra was already below 60%. Still with the gaming experience, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra proved that its high-capacity battery and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 were able to maintain a good advantage against its rivals. The iPhone 13 Pro Max proved to be a true “king of autonomy” in our official battery tests – and Apple’s top did not differ in the analysis of the iPhone. TechDroider.

Then the contestants were subjected to 2 continuous hours of Full HD video playback on YouTube. This test is directly related to screen efficiency, and despite being the biggest among rivals, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 held up well, but lost its small edge against the S22 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 followed in last place. The third test phase consisted of surfing the internet for 1 hour. All cell phones used Google Chrome — except the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which used Safari. At this stage, Samsung’s most expensive foldable recovered and surpassed the S22 Ultra again, even with its much larger display and battery with 600 mAh less.

After that, the tests consisted of watching videos on Instagram for 1 hour, and finally, video recordings started. Galaxy S22 Ultra was the first to shut down, with a total duration of 8 hours and 56 minutes. Soon after, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 unloaded, lasting 9 hours and 04 minutes; the Galaxy Z Fold 4 surprised with 9 hours and 18 minutes. Out of curiosity, the OnePlus 10 Pro “survived” for an extra minute compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, despite having the largest battery in the comparison. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the runner-up with 9 hours and 38 minutes and the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted 10 hours and 35 minutes.

The test highlights that the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 brings aggressive efficiency gains over its original version, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Furthermore, with the support of the Eco² OLED Plus screen of Samsung’s foldable cell phone, energy consumption is less exacerbated. Also, efficiency is highlighted when analyzing CPU temperature spikes. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the hottest, reaching 50.4 ºC in the tests; meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s cooling system has done an excellent job of keeping temperatures below 40º C. What did you think of the test results? Did you imagine this outcome? Comment!









See more!