Grey’s Anatomy Introduces New Doctors for Season 19

the star of Grey’s Anatomy, James Pickens Jr., shares the first look at the program’s new interns. In the role of Dr. Richard Webber, Pickens has been around since the beginning of Shonda Rhimes’ popular medical drama, and over the course of a staggering 400 episodes, he’s seen his fair share of arrivals and departures from Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy seems to be even more significant in this respect.

It has been announced that lead actress Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Gray will have a reduced role in the upcoming season. While she will continue to narrate episodes and serve as an executive producer, Pompeo will be turning her focus to an untitled Hulu limited series and will only appear in eight episodes of Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. The cast of ABC’s long-running hit will expand to make up for the absence and keep the stories fresh.

New characters must be the future of the series

In a new Instagram post, Pickens offers a preview of the new faces joining the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy. From left to right, Pickens is seen alongside Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr. and Alexis Floyd.

The new additions to the cast come with their own stories. Floyd will play Simone Griffin, who grew up in Seattle and has a painful history with the central hospital. Shum will appear as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a resident who is generous but competitive in the extreme.

Francis plays Mika Yasuda, the middle child of eight siblings who used to be forgotten, while Kane will play Jules Millin, who feels overwhelmed by being the only adult in her family. And as for Terho, who plays Lucas Adams, he’s determined to prove his worth as a surgeon.

It remains to be seen, at last, how these new additions work. Some of them, like Lucas, resemble other characters and their trajectories. Still, more than many other robust dramas, Gray Sloan Memorial’s narratives have shown a remarkable ability to renew themselves just when things start to get stale. And it’s possible that, like other previous interns, including those who have become veterans, this new team will become popular with the public and become part of the group that carries the show forward. It will be hard to imagine Grey’s Anatomy without Pompeo, but in Season 19 audiences will have a chance to experience this absence.