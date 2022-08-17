Grey’s Anatomy: Kevin McKidd defends Ellen Pompeo’s decision to step away from the series

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” hasn’t even premiered yet and the longing for Meredith Gray is already strong! However, Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt on the series defended casting friend Ellen Pompeo’s decision to participate in fewer episodes this time around. In an interview with the Daily Pop program on E! News, released this Tuesday (16), the actor talked about the star’s love for the production, in addition to giving a slight spoiler about the future of his character.

When asked why Pompeo appeared in just eight of the new season’s twenty-plus episodes, McKidd explained: “Ellen has been captain of this ship all these years and she’s about to start working on another production so she needed to make room in her schedule for that.”

The actress is expected to step down as head of General Surgery for the medical drama to focus on producing a Hulu miniseries. The project shows the true story of Ukrainian Natalia Grace and her American adoptive parents, who claim that the girl is an adult “sociopath” pretending to be a child. Kevin also reinforced that Pompeo’s intention is not to leave the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” definitively. “The fact that she’s not leaving the show and it’s only going to lessen her participation a little bit – what I think is beautiful about it is that it shows that her love for the show continues.” he said.

About the future of his character, he commented that he still “it’s too early to talk” something. At the end of last season, Hunt and his wife, Teddy (Kim Raver), left the United States with their children. “All I can say is that we have these amazing new interns who are this new blood type on the show”he revealed.

Last week, production veteran James Pickens Jr. posted a photo on his Instagram with the actors who will play the residents of Gray Sloan Memorial. In the image appear Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr. and Alexis Floyd. The new episodes premiere on October 6th in the US.

