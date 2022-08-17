Harry Potter Quiz: Can You Answer These ‘Chamber of Secrets’ Questions?

The film “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” was the second in the franchise succeeding “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. Harry spent his vacation at his aunt and uncle’s house and is now preparing to return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Trailer:

On the eve of his sophomore year, a strange creature named Dobby appears in his room. The house elf warns the little wizard that it is a big mistake to come back, as something very bad is going to happen. The boy doesn’t listen and decides to take the risk to get rid of his uncles.

The film had a box office of US$ 879.8 million, becoming a public success. It was succeeded by “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”. Directed by Chris Columbus, it also won several awards such as Best Family Film, Best Composer and Best Actress.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint played the trio of friends Harry, Hermione and Ron Weasley. Together they lived great and dangerous adventures amid the imminence of the Dark Lord’s return.

Show that you really are a fan of the movie and try to answer all the quiz questions about “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”.

