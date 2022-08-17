Heat wave in China halts production of OLED screens for iPhone 14

China’s worst heat wave in 60 years is complicating the production of Apple products. With temperatures above 44°C iPhone 14 OLED screen maker BOE will need to reduce production at its factory in Sichuan, a province of China, from August 15 to 20.

Heat wave in China causes energy rationing and

may affect production of iPads

The tense situation between China and Taiwan, which puts the entire hardware market on high alert, fearing the troublesome repercussions of the situation, which could lead to the standstill of TSMC’s chip production. Furthermore, the heat wave in China is directly affecting Apple, which relies on Chinese-sourced parts to assemble its devices. Several cities have issued energy rationing alerts, prompting factories across China to reduce production.

According to information released by the Phone Arena portal, BOE, manufacturer of OLED displays for the new iPhone, needed “make adjustments”, but hopes not to face major problems in its operational performance.

iPad production could also be affected

Rationing in Sichuan province, which has led to power rationing at factories to ensure supplies to households in the region, could affect iPad production at automakers in Chengdu (Foxconn) and Chongging (Compal).

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the impacts to Apple products could be limited if power rationing ends on Aug. 20. However, he comments that “similar incidents occurring again in the coming months could affect shipments of new Apple products during peak season”. Apple, on the other hand, for the time being doesn’t seem to be too concerned about the problems caused by the heat wave in China and has not provided official comment on the matter. Apparently, if the rationing situation is resolved quickly, the company’s plans regarding the launch of the iPhone 14 should not be changed.

Source: PhoneArena

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Save the Connected World extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.