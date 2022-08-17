Users of dating apps may wonder if they have how to find someone on tinder. The dating platform has the “Explore” tab to search for groups, subjects and other topics of interest, but it is not possible to find people through this feature.

Understand, below, if the social network offers a dedicated function to find someone on Tinder and learn tricks on how to increase the chances of finding a specific person in the app. Tips are valid for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

Is there a way to find out if someone has a Tinder profile?

The answer is no. You can only find someone on Tinder if it’s someone you’ve already matched. It is not allowed to find someone on Tinder by number or name.

How to find someone on Tinder (Image: Good Faces Agency/Unsplash)

Tinder doesn’t explain why it hasn’t implemented a function to find other people through search. However, it’s all about privacy, as probably not all users want to be found on the dating app.

That’s why the only way to find someone on Tinder is to access the conversations tab (a bubble icon at the bottom of the screen), and manually search among your matches. Remembering that if you blocked or were blocked by someone, you will not be able to find the other person.

Tips for finding someone on Tinder

While there is no built-in tool to find someone on Tinder, the app itself has some options that can help you find a specific person. Just decrease the distance radius for new matches and limit the age.

See, in the tutorial below, how to configure these settings:

Open the Tinder app on your phone; Tap the profile icon in the lower right corner; Go to “Settings”; In the “Discovery” section, adjust the “Distance Preference” and “Age Preference” options; Check or uncheck the “International” key.

Change distance radius and age preferences to try to find someone on Tinder more easily (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

If you’re sure you’re close to someone on Tinder, it’s best to decrease the “Distance Preference” radius as much as possible and leave the “International” switch off, to prevent you from finding matches outside your home country.

How to find someone on Tinder from the blocked list

Tinder allows you to search and add contacts from your phonebook to a blocked people list in the app. However, it is important to emphasize that this is not a search for matches on the platform, but users that you do not want to match or chat with.

To access the blocked people list on Tinder:

Open the Tinder app on your phone; Tap the profile icon in the lower right corner; Go to “Settings”; Scroll down until you find the “Block contacts” option; Search for the contact in the list or tap the “+” button at the top to manually add a person; Tap “Block contacts” to complete.

Select from the list or use the “+” button to block contacts on Tinder (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

The person in question must already be added to the phone’s address book. Otherwise, you will need to have the full name, email and phone number of the user to complete the block.

Also, just because you block a person on Tinder from the phone book doesn’t mean they have a profile on the app. You just want to avoid meeting her when using the social network.