How to move Pix Trucker through the Caixa Tem app?

After the approval of the so-called PEC das Bondades, or PEC dos Vantagens, millions of Brazilians will receive amounts through Caixa Tem. Among these are the Pix Caminhoneiro warehouses, which will benefit approximately 190,000 self-employed workers across the country.

Payments started last Tuesday, August 9th. And if you are entitled to the amounts, but do not know how to move the money through Caixa Tem, check it out below!

Pix Trucker: learn to move money through Caixa Tem

Thus, it must be said that the first two installments of the PIX Caminhoneiro will be paid in August, in the amount of R$ 1 each. In total, workers receive a total of R$ 2 thousand for the months of July and August. In addition, it is worth noting that this benefit is temporary, and will only be paid by the government until December of this year.

So, for those who receive the amounts now in August, the government deposits the benefit directly into the digital social savings account, automatically opened and operated by Caixa Tem. To receive the money, the truck driver does not need to make any type of registration, everything is up to the government.

Finally, to move Pix Caminhoneiro around Caixa Tem, follow step by step:

Install the app on your cell phone (Android and iOS);

Enter your CPF and create a password (if you don’t already have one);

On your first access, you receive a code by SMS to confirm your identification;

Provide your phone in order to receive the code;

Now, open the Caixa Tem app, enter your CPF number and password. Then click on “Extract”;

If you have already received the aid, two installments of R$ 1,000 will appear. They are described as “BEN TAC 1” and “BEN TAC 2”.

To withdraw from Pix Caminhoneiro, go to the “Withdraw without card” option;

On the next page, select “Generate code for withdrawal”;

Then, go to “Generate withdrawal code” and enter the application password;

On the next screen, the code will appear, which is valid for one hour. You will make use of it at the ATM, in the lottery or in a corresponding Caixa Aqui. The withdrawal takes place without a card, so just click on the “Entra” button on the ATM keyboard, and on “Saque Caixa Tem”. Enter the requested information and that’s it!

You can also use Caixa Tem to transfer money. In this case, go to the option “Transfer money”, enter the branch and account or choose one of the contacts already registered.

