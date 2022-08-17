Share Instagram video on WhatsApp is an action available in the share menu of the social network. Just find the video you want and send the content directly in the messenger, through a link to access the clip.

In the following tutorial, learn how to share Instagram video on WhatsApp. The feature can be used in the Instagram app for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

Open the Instagram app on your phone; Find the video you want to share and tap the three dots icon; Tap “Share”; Select WhatsApp; On the next screen, check contacts and/or groups to share Instagram video on WhatsApp; Tap “Next” in the lower right corner; Write a comment (optional) and confirm with the “Send” button.

Select WhatsApp on the share screen to send the Instagram video (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

How to share Instagram Stories on WhatsApp

Open the Instagram app on your phone; Find the Stores you want to share and tap “More” in the bottom right corner; Tap “Share to…”; Select WhatsApp; Tag contacts and/or groups to share Instagram Stories on WhatsApp; Tap “Next” in the lower right corner; Write a comment (optional) and confirm with the “Send” button.

Send Instagram Stories video link directly on WhatsApp (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Can I share video from Instagram Web on WhatsApp?

Not. Instagram Web does not yet offer WhatsApp as an option in the sharing menu.

Can I send the video to all my WhatsApp contacts?

Not. Instagram only allows you to share video with up to five contacts at a time.

Can I send an Instagram video file on WhatsApp?

Yup. However, in this case, you will first need to download the video on your cell phone, and only then send the file on WhatsApp. You can download Instagram videos using external apps from Google Play Store or App Store.

Another alternative is to enable the automatic saving of media (photo, video, Stories, Reels) from Instagram directly on the smartphone. Thus, whenever you publish content on the social network, it is automatically sent to your mobile gallery.