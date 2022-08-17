Human remains found in suitcase bought at auction

New Zealand police have opened an investigation after a family found human remains in suitcases bought at auction.

The family, who live in the south of the capital, Auckland, made the terrible discovery after unpacking their purchased items.

Police authorities have launched a homicide investigation and are trying to identify who owns the remains.

The family is not believed to have been involved in the death.

