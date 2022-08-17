If you write THESE words on WhatsApp, you could be banned: Understand!

The internet is such a huge place that we often have no idea how big it is. For this reason, many people imagine that there are no rules in these spaces. But that’s not how it works.

It is very important to understand that even if you are protected by a screen, it is necessary to be careful with all the things you say. Mainly because in some areas of the network, the user may suffer consequences for writing something inappropriate.

WhatsApp care

One of the most used apps for internet devices is WhatsApp. Through them it is possible to exchange messages with people all over the world. Because it has a large number of users, the company invests heavily in security.

There is an artificial intelligence that was developed to recognize and ban people who mention malicious words in the app. The idea was born after a group of threatened people complained.

So, to know what not to do, it is important to avoid the use of name-calling, prejudice and any kind of threatening tone. Even if spoken in jest, programmed Artificial Intelligence will recognize it as a disrespectful action.

By using groups, for example, people can report a message if they feel offended in any way. With this, it is possible to ban the user for some time. Some terms linked to the bans are “Pornography” and “Sexual Abuse”.

This new WhatsApp feature seeks to provide users with a space on the internet that can protect innocent people from suffering from the spread of various attitudes and ideas in bad faith.

I had my account blocked, now what?

If you had your WhatsApp account blocked, you can get it back. It is important to remember that the application provides the use of two-step confirmation to make it even more difficult for the account to be accessed.

However, regardless of this mechanism, the data is secured by encryption, but even so, criminals may be able to hack and clone the account.

When this occurs, the platform performs an automatic block so that criminals cannot access user information.

In these cases, in order to recover the account, the person must enter WhatsApp with the phone number and verify the user along with a six-digit key that will be received by SMS.

By doing so, the account will be automatically disconnected from the criminal’s cell phone. That’s because the system will recognize the official device of use because of the extra code received by the mobile number.

However, it is important to comment that WhatsApp will be blocked for a period of 12 hours and only after this period will it be possible to use it again.

