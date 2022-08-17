Igor Vinícius renews with São Paulo; bond runs until the end of 2025

São Paulo resolved another pending issue and renewed the contract with Igor Vinícius. The side, who had a contract expiring at the end of the current season, extended his contract with Tricolor until December 2025.

“I’m very happy, it was a goal I had. Gaining this trust from the fans, the board and Rogério is very important. I thank all the staff from the board, the technical committee and the affection of the fans. This makes me much more motivated to continue evolving and growing here”, said the shirt 2, in an interview with the club’s official website.

Igor Vinícius arrived at São Paulo in 2019. For the Morumbi club, he played 139 matches and scored seven goals. This season, the player has presented the best performance since he arrived. In 35 games so far in 2022, he has scored four goals, including one against Red Bull Bragantino, in a 3-0 win last weekend.

“Since we took over, we’ve noticed a lot of potential in Igor Vinícius, in addition to an excellent attitude in his day-to-day: discreet and hardworking. The expansion of the contract comes to reward that and, above all, his excellent performance on the field. good values ​​in the market, our planning involves a lot by valuing the pieces that are already with us”, explained the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares.

After almost losing the position to Rafinha, hired at the beginning of the year to be the holder of the right side, Igor took off and regained the position. “In a line of three, Igor Vinicius becomes an important player. He makes some mistakes in the construction of the game, but he arrives well in the attack”, praised Rogério Ceni after the game with Bragantino.

With Rafinha returning from injury, Igor Vinícius should be a starter against América-MG, next Thursday (18), for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“Igor Vinícius draws our attention for the dedication shown in each training session, for his desire to evolve and for his constant maturity. With the renewal of the contract, we managed to keep an important part of our squad thinking about the present and also the future, because we believe that this evolution doesn’t stop here”, concluded the football director of Tricolor, Carlos Belmonte.