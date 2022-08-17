Intel Core i9-13900K is 60% faster than Core i9-12900K in 7-Zip test

More cores and higher frequencies make that difference

Still with no set release date, Intel Raptor Lake CPUs continue to have leaked benchmarks. This time, the top-of-the-line 13th generation SKU, i9-13900Kappeared in tests done on 7-Zip. The processor performed up to 60% better than Intel’s current strongest CPU, the i9-12900K.

The results, published by One Raichu on Twitter, show that the new CPU is about 20% faster than Core i9-12900K in compression. But when it comes to data decompression, the i9-13900K manages to be around 60% faster. Intel’s next high-end mainstream CPU scored 231 GIPS, versus the i9 Alder Lake’s 144 GIPs.

Intel Core i7-13700K goes to 6.18 GHz in overclock and surpasses 1000 points in single thread on CPU-Z

So far, rumors say that the i9-13900K will be a processor with significantly higher frequencies and number of cores than the i9-12900K. The test result image shows that the Raptor Lake CPU has achieved 5716 MHz on one thread and 4611 on 16 threads.

For comparison, the i9-12900K, which also had its result released, manages to reach 5021 MHz and 4060 MHz respectively in the 7-Zip benchmark. The difference in result is also due to the number of cores and threads that the i9-13900K has more compared to its current equivalent.

Specifications Raptor Lake CPUs

Core i9-13900K: 24 cores (8+16)/32 threads – 5.8 GHz – 36 MB Cache, 125 w (PL1)/253 W (PL2)*

Core i9-12900K: 16 cores (8+8) / 24 threads – 5.2 GHz – 30 MB Cache, 125 W (PL1) / 241 W (PL2)

Core i7-13700K: 16 cores (8+8)/24 threads – 5.3 GHz – 54 MB Cache, 125 W (PL1)/225 W (PL2)*

Core i7-12700K: 12 cores (8+4)/20 threads – 5.0 GHz – 25 MB Cache, 125 W (PL1)/190 W (PL2)

Core i5-13600K: 14 cores (6+8)/20 threads – 5.1 GHz – 44 MB Cache, 125 W (PL1)/180 W (PL2)*

Core i5-12600K: 10 cores (6+4)/16 threads – 4.9 GHz – 20 MB Cache, 125 W (PL1)/150 W (PL2)

*based on unofficial information so far

The announcement of Intel Raptor Lake processors is expected at Intel’s Innovation event, which takes place on September 27th. Same day that AMD is expected to release the first Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” series CPUs. As for the launch of Intel’s 13th generation processors, rumors point to October at the moment.

