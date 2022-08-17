iOS/iPadOS 15.6.1, macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1 are released for users [atualizado]

Just under a month after releasing iOS 15.6 and co, the apple made available today the iOS 15.6.1 (compilation 19G82 ), O iPadOS 15.6.1 (ditto), the macOS Monterey 12.5.1 ( 21G83 ) and the watchOS 8.7.1 ( 19U67 ) for users.

According to the release notes, the updates only bring “important security updates” and are recommended for everyone.

Apple has already published support articles with security fixes for these updates:

Below, for those who prefer, are the direct links to download them:

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

10.2″ iPad (9th generation)

iPad Pro 11″ (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9″ (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

10.2″ iPad (8th generation)

iPad Pro 11″ (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 12.9″ (3rd and 4th generations)

iPad Pro 10.5″ (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9″ (2nd generation)

iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)

10.2″ iPad (7th generation)

iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2

iPad Pro 9.7″ (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9″ (1st generation)

It is worth remembering that Apple is already working on test versions (including public betas) of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 — which should arrive in September/October.

If you have questions about how to perform the update, check out the step-by-step guide to update your iPhone/iPad, how to update your Mac and how to update your Apple Watch.

update, by priscilla klopper08/17/2022 at 17:00

After several users identified that the update for Apple Watch did not appear on their watches, it was found that watchOS version 8.7.1 was only released for the next generation. series 3.

The update fixes an issue that caused the Apple Watch Series 3 to suddenly restart.

watchOS 8.7.1 addresses an issue that may cause the Apple Watch Series 3 to unexpectedly restart for some users, according to Apple. Given that, the update is only available for the Series 3. https://t.co/tw1l3lnuYG — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) August 17, 2022 watchOS 8.7.1 addresses an issue that could cause the Apple Watch Series 3 to restart unexpectedly for some users, according to Apple. Given that, the update is only available for Series 3.

