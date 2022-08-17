iPhone 14: launch expected on September 7, agency says | Cell

The launch of the iPhone 14 is expected to take place at an event on September 7, according to the agency. Bloomberg. Analyst Mark Gurman, specializing in Apple’s production chain, announced this Wednesday (17) that the company would be preparing for the arrival of the successor to the iPhone 13 in three weeks’ time.

Gurman cites “people with knowledge of the subject”. He has a history of getting the information right about Apple right. For now – and as usual – the company keeps the mystery, without confirming or denying any date regarding the iPhone 14. Prices are another unknown.

The next generation of Apple cell phones is expected by the company’s fans, especially those who prefer to change their smartphone every year – despite the high prices. According to Bloomberg, it will be a “turbulent” period for the main apple product due to the combination of inflation and fears about the employability of workers.

The expectation is that the iPhone 14 will have incremental improvements over the iPhone 13. Four new cell phones should be announced, as has become a tradition at Apple. The difference would be related to a supposed Plus or Max model, which would have a large screen, but the same hardware as the basic iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 should adopt tiny camera instead of notch — Photo: Playback/MacRumors

It is said behind the scenes that the Mini version should leave the scene after years of underwhelming sales. Executives in the telecommunications sector often say that consumers like and prefer cell phones with large screens.

Today, the iPhone represents 52.5% of Apple’s revenue. Next come services (such as iCloud and Apple Music) with 18.7%. The company still categorizes sales as “other” (18.3%) and as wearables, home and accessories (10.5%).

If the information is confirmed, the next generation of the Apple Watch should also be announced at this event – ​​supposedly composed of the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch 8 Pro – as well as a new version of the Apple Watch SE.