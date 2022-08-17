iQOO Z6 Lite may launch in September with Snapdragon 680 and 50 MP camera

THE iQOO, a brand directly linked to Vivo Mobile, should soon update its line of intermediate devices. After having already presented models like the Z6, Z6 44W and Z6 Pro, a Lite variant could soon hit the market.

iQOO Z6 Lite should be renamed version of Vivo T1x (Image: Disclosure/Vivo Mobile)

According to the latest rumors, the device would be a renamed version of the already known Vivo T1x. The version used in this “re-release” would be the model with two rear cameras and Snapdragon 680 processor, since the same T1x also has a version with three cameras in India, and another with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 platform in China.

At first, no major changes are expected in the technical specifications of the Z6 Lite, compared to the Vivo T1x. If confirmed, the device will have a 6.58-inch LCD screen and Full HD resolution, as well as refresh rates up to 90 Hz.

Device configurations can include 4 or 6 GB of RAM, as well as 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. This space can be expanded using micro SD cards, and the device’s operating system must be Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12.

iQOO Z6 Pro is the most advanced device in the line (Image: Disclosure/Vivo Mobile)

The Z6 Lite’s camera array can have a 50 MP main sensor, aligned with a 2 MP component for depth detection. On the front, the selfie lens should be accompanied by an 8 MP sensor, located inside a drop-shaped notch.

In addition, the construction of the device can house a battery of 5,000 mAh, with support for recharges of up to 18 W through the USB-C port. Wireless connectivity options are expected to include Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G — 5G will not be available on this handset as the chipset does not support the latest generation of mobile connectivity.

iQOO Z6 Lite – price and availability

The exact date for the launch of the device has not yet been revealed, but it is likely that it will appear sometime next month. Its suggested price should be close to the equivalent of R$ 1,000, depending on the version — its sales should be focused on the Indian market.

In addition to the Z6 Lite, the smartphone line should still receive two more representatives soon: the Z6x and a version of the Z6 with support for recharges of up to 80 W. Currently, the maximum charging capacity in the series is in the Z6 Pro, compatible with up to 66W.

Source: GSMArena