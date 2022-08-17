IT companies ask for national agency against lack of manpower in the sector – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Elections 2022 are near. Because of that, the Assespro Federation, which represents IT companies in Brazil, prepared a manifesto aimed at candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. The document proposes measures to combat the lack of skilled labor in the sector. Among them is the creation of a national agency to coordinate these efforts.

The Federation of Associations of Information Technology Companies (Assespro Federation) has existed for almost 50 years and today represents more than 2,500 companies in the sector. It is with this background that the entity states, in the manifesto, that there is “an extraordinary demand for qualified professionals in the IT area”.

The problem is that this demand is not being met. If, on the one hand, there is a large number of people looking for work in Brazil, on the other hand, the lack of professional qualifications causes the sector to have a shortage of vacancies. It’s not hard to find companies that can’t fill all their technology positions or that have fewer IT professionals than necessary.

According to the Assespro Federation, this problem tends to intensify in the coming years as new technologies are introduced in the industry, commerce and services sectors.

In this sense, the entity draws attention to a report by Brasscom (Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies). The document points out that Brazil may have a deficit of 530,000 IT professionals by 2025.

More courses, national agency and more

In the manifesto, the Assespro Federation proposes that the next government work on four aspects in favor of the IT sector in Brazil:

technology education; digital inclusion; economic and social infrastructure for IT; technology programs in partnership with the private sector.

The aspect of education is the most addressed in the manifesto. The Assespro Federation states that higher education and vocational technical education are essential for the dissemination of new technologies. However, there is a lack of strategic direction for courses in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

In other words, it is important to have a policy capable not only of increasing the offer of courses, but also of aligning them with the needs of the IT sector.

But this is only part of the equation. The other includes a digital inclusion strategy capable of increasing access to computers and the internet, especially among young people.

Not that the incentives should come only from the government. An excerpt from the manifesto reads:

Training these young people, creating internship and job opportunities in the IT sector, is the most natural way to face the challenges of employability and obtain improvements in competitiveness along the entire economic chain. They were born and are growing up linked to technology, they are natural users of the products and services available on the internet.

It is from this point that the proposal of an agency takes shape. The Assespro Federation understands that it is important that governments, educational institutions and companies establish partnerships to encourage innovation in the country. But, for the entity, this work must be coordinated by a national entity.

It would be up to this new body to adopt measures to identify local opportunities, adapt courses and attract people to the IT sector, for example. On the last aspect, even prizes and incentives could be created to attract young people.

Note that the document describes proposals, but there is nothing to guarantee that the ideas described there will be implemented. In any case, before any decision, it is important that the proposals are debated. I wonder, for example, if the creation of a national agency might not have bureaucratic barriers as a side effect.

The fact is that the subject really deserves attention.

The Presidential Candidates’ Assespro Manifesto can be read here.