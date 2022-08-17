It would be better if Emerson Fittipaldi paid what he owes – 08/17/2022 – Juca Kfouri

Football has already done us the disfavor of electing Romário senator, as opportunistic in politics as he was in the great area.

It wasn’t enough for the Rio de Janeiro voter to have committed such a frenzy, and now threaten to repeat the mistake, behold, it was the turn of motorsport to raise the broken Emerson Fittipaldi to the Italian Senate.

He will compete for the far-right Fratelli d’Italia, inspired by Benito Mussolini, in the vacancy open to those of Italian blood in South America.

With debts estimated at around 27 million reais in Brazil, it would be better if you paid what you owe.

It will hurt to see him cheat again.


