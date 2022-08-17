Jandrei returns and should be SPFC’s starter in game against América-MG

This morning, after analysis by the coaching staff, goalkeeper Jandrei participated normally in training and was released to play for São Paulo. With that, the team gains an important reinforcement to decide the spot in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against América-MG.

If he couldn’t go to the field, Thiago Couto would be the tricolor defender, as Felipe Alves has an impediment in the CBF’s General Regulation of Competitions (RGC), which vetoes the participation of an athlete registered in three different teams.

It is worth remembering that he arrived at Morumbi, after the registration period ended. On the other hand, shirt 1 is able to play in the Copa Sudamericana, in addition to the Brazilian Championship itself, a competition in which he has already been playing with the tricolor shirt. The same is valid for the reinforcements in this window: Nahuel Ferraresi, Nahuel Bustos and Marcos Guilherme.

During the match against Fluminense, for the Brazilian Championship, on June 17, Jandrei received a blow to the back, which resulted in an injury. From then on, he stopped taking the field and started treatment.

Since last Friday (12), the archer was carrying out position-specific activities in a complementary way to the recovery work, as determined by the UOL Esporte. This afternoon, São Paulo travels to Belo Horizonte. The team will not have Gabriel Neves, who is suspended for receiving his third yellow card, while André Anderson, Arboleda and Caio continue to recover.

In the Independência stadium, Rogério Ceni’s team has the advantage of the first score by 1 to 0. Therefore, the São Paulo Tricolor can even stay in the tie with Coelho and qualify. The game takes place this Thursday (18), at 21:00 (Brasília time).