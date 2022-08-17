Jonah Hill ‘didn’t like’ Superbad Costar owner Christopher Mintz-Plasse at first, recalls Seth Rogen

Jonah Hill Christopher Mintz Place

Jonah Hill And Christopher Mintz-Plasse didn't hit it off during the Superbad casting process.

Marking the 15th anniversary of the 2007 teen comedy, the cast and crew talked about making a movie Very bad inside vanity fair Oral history. Seth Rogenque co-wrote and co-starred in the film, remembers how Hill “hated” Mintz Place at first, which worked for the dynamism of the characters.

“Jonah hated him right away. He was like, ‘This was in my groove.’” I couldn’t perform with this guy,” Rogen, 40, recalled telling Hill about Mintz Place’s experience with him.

Producer Judd Apatow He said that McLovin’s rep was “very petty and attacked Jonah and enhanced Jonah’s insult” during the third call.

Apatow, 54, recalls: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like this guy. I don’t want him to do this. ‘ And I said, ‘That’s exactly why we hired him. It couldn’t be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.”

Melissa Mosley / Columbia / Sony / Cobal / Shutterstock Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plus and Jonah Hill in Very bad (2007)

Related: Jonah Hill wants to do Very bad Sequel when he turns 80: “This is the only way to do it”

Hill, 38, also admitted: “Chris was really amazing, and I thought he was really annoying to me at the time.”

Mintz-Plass, 33, recalled that he was a “skinny kid” who answered an open call and was “so excited to be there.”

He added: “It was my first movie and I was nervous” – and after the movie hit theaters and was a big hit, the actor started He’s recognized wherever he goes.

“I remember the weekend after I went to Chipotle. I was recognized, and the girl was climbing on my friends to try to touch me. I was going to run out of Chipotle, and all their friends were running after me,” Mintz told Blass.

He added: “I was getting in the car and this guy stuck his finger in his pants and said, ‘You’re horny! You’re horny! “”

Emma Stoneque was her first big screen appearance Very badI remembered having a lot of fun making the movie with Costar Hill.

“I just remember having a lot of fun with Emma,” Hill said.

Stone, 33, added: “It was all about making each other laugh, and who could outsmart the other and say something that would make everyone break up. Fun and loving. someone to work with. “