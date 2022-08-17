Juju Salimeni’s BRL 744,000 BMW has a big engine and a lot of technology

Model and influencer Juju Salimeni recently flaunted on her social media a gift she gave herself: nothing less than a BMW X6 xDrive40i M Sport. The 35-year-old ex-Panicat spoke proudly of the new addition to her garage.

“Finally, after a long time, I came to get my gift, the gift I gave myself, which I deserve. It wasn’t armored and I had it armored, it’s ready and I came here to get it today”, she said.

The model, which currently has a suggested retail price of R$ 744,990, is painted in white and has an interior coating in Serafim Café, giving a sophisticated look to the German vehicle, which has 22-inch wheels.

Under the hood, the BMW X6 xDrive40i M Sport has a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that can generate 340 horsepower between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm, with torque coming in at 45.8 Nm between 1,500 and 5,200 rpm. . With this, the SUV can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and reach 250 km/h.

In terms of technology, the BMW also has an Auto Start/Stop Function, Brake Energy Regeneration, Stability Control, Traction Control, Rear Fog Light, Driving Experience Control with Eco-Pro, among other systems that facilitate and help driving.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.