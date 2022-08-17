Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

One of the companies responsible for post-production visual effects on Thor: Love and Thunder, Rising Sun Pictures, has revealed some behind-the-scenes before and after images along with a detailed analysis of how CGI was incorporated into significant scenes throughout the film. Just spy:

In the breakdown, Rising Sun Pictures or RSP revealed that the most complex work that was done for the Taika Waititi-directed film was during its opening sequence. The scene was created with the help of augmenting images from RSP’s visual artists, adding environmental extensions and simulations of dust and sand. The studio also enhanced Bale’s practical makeup to visually showcase Gorr’s emaciated look. Jonathan Brugh as Rapu also gained some visual additions to his props.

In the film, the size of Rapu’s crown seems to fit his stature, but CGI detailing revealed that this was not originally the case. RSP revealed Rapu’s original design, with the thorns of his crown being placed on the front. Additionally, the adjustment to Rapu’s crown also helped make the character much larger in size, with him effectively manipulating Gorr.

In addition, RSP also revealed that CGI played an important role in improving the forest where Gorr and Rapu had their encounter. The studio shared that CGI was used to replace a practical forest set with an “expansive digital oasis”, filling it with different elements such as plants, trees and magical “flower gods”.

RSP CG supervisor Ryan Kirby noted that they pulled references from the Amazon rainforest and other jungles to “create colorful plant life” in the sequel.

“It’s a very lush, green and tropical environment. We draw on a wide range of references from the Amazon rainforest and other jungles to create colorful plants that add richness and variety to the picture,” she said.

Kirby also pointed out that the scene was meant to make the audience wonder about the existence of “something so impressive”: “It’s based in reality, but it has a fabulous, surreal quality. impressive can really exist?'”

RSP also mentioned some challenges they encountered while working on Love and Thunder. One such challenge was the creation of baby Thor, a character introduced in an extended flashback montage telling the backstory of the God of Thunder. RSP confirmed that the baby is a fully digital character based on a real-life baby from a Marvel executive and is created using “animation and artificial intelligence”. Senior VFX producer Ian Cope explained the benefit of using AI and animation to create Baby Thor:

“The advantage of this technique over standard ‘deep fake’ methods is that performance derives from animation enhanced by a library learned from reference material. The result is a full-screen photo of Baby Thor bursting into battle.”

In the film, a hilarious montage sequence showing Thor returning to form was included, with Chris Hemsworth training on another planet:

At the end of the film, with Gorr defeated and Jane Foster heading to Valhalla after her death, Thor decided to adopt Amor as his own daughter. The film ended with a scene of Thor and Love heading into battle, a tease of what’s to come for the duo’s future in the MCU.

RSP revealed more details about the final scene, sharing that Thor and his adopted daughter traveled to the planet to save a village of garfish from a certain “P-Rex”. Compositing supervisor Francesco Cadoni noted that the scene involved “full and partial digital doubles” combined with AI-enhanced faces:

“It was another tour de force effort from our 2D, 3D and matte paint artists. The scene combines crowds, environments, effects simulations and lightning. It also involves full and partial digital stunts with AI-enhanced faces to work with various effects elements.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

