Man drops cell phone in toilet, gets stuck trying to retrieve it

An image initially posted on Reddit went viral with an unusual scene: a man coming out of a hole in the ground, resting on his elbows with half his body still underground, obviously too big to climb out of this hole alone. A pile of jeans – presumably every piece of clothing the man had on his body before the dive – is stuck to the back of the open door. The author of the post said that the man had dropped his cell phone in the bathroom toilet, in rural Montana (USA). He removed the toilet and somehow got into a hole to retrieve the appliance.

Reporter Samantha Cole, from the website “VICE”, was intrigued by the post and decided to investigate in order to verify the veracity of the story on the social network. She called parks, city halls, firefighters for information in Montana. Nothing helped her, including the author of the post, who did not return the journalist’s contact.

Until, five days after the start of the search, Samantha received an encouraging message: someone in the Montana region, in southwest Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (the body that administers parks in the state), responded last Friday (12/12). 8) and said he recognized the photo.

“Turns out it’s our Fish Trap Creek FAS, on the Big Hole River”wrote Morgan Jacobsen, spokesperson for Southwest Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The rescue was an unprecedented work. The information Jacobsen had was from someone who had called his office to report that the bathroom door handle was damaged in the process of rescuing this guy. He’d locked it from the inside–as you do before you get totally naked and jump six feet into a toilet pit– and they had to break it to get in and pull it out.

Man drops cell phone in toilet and ends up trapped trying to retrieve it Photo: Reproduction / Reddit

“A man dropped his phone in the latrine. He then undressed, removed the toilet and set out to retrieve it.”Jacobsen reported. “He couldn’t get out and was stuck for about three hours until some other people arrived and were able to help him. They had to damage the door handle to get in.”he added.

Staff at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks of southwestern Montana were not involved in the rescue, Jacobsen said, but they visited the site early last week to fix the toilet.

The journalist has not yet been able to identify the protagonist of the story. The initial post states that the man was unable to retrieve the cell phone.