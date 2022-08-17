Man is struck by lightning and says he gained the power to predict storms

Australian Kristoffer Green, 31, had a huge scare when he was struck by lightning in 2015. Years later, he says the situation has given him a new “power”: predicting storms are coming.

Green recalled the frightening moments he and his wife had been on their way to the Ipswich Medical Center in Queensland, Australia, to check on a wasp sting that injured the couple’s daughter.

Seeing dark clouds, he assumed that soon a strong storm would form and, under the umbrella, asked his daughter to be careful.

At that moment, lightning struck the top of the umbrella and traveled all over Kristoffer’s body.

“The umbrella has a wooden handle, but the tip of my right index finger was resting on the metal pole in the center. It was like a blinding light, and then I went out. My wife said I just passed out,” Green said. , to 9News.

He was taken to the hospital by his wife. According to doctors, his heart was racing, as if it were “a million miles an hour”.

Despite being lucky to have survived the incident, Green was left with persistent psychological impacts and began to notice sensations he had never felt before. In the days after the incident, he reported anxiety and noticed that his arm would not stop tingling whenever a storm was about to occur.

“For a few years after the attack, my right arm – where the lightning passed – would tingle and start to hurt before a storm came. Sometimes it still does. I say to my wife, ‘There’s a storm coming.’ you can be sure, a few hours later a storm is coming,” he said.