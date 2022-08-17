Manchester United idol Gary Neville challenges Cristiano Ronaldo: “Speak now” | english football

– Why does the greatest player of all time have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Get up and speak now. The club is in crisis and needs leaders to lead. He is the only one who can put this situation on his back – said the former England side.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gary Neville worked together at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. Currently, the former player is a commentator for an English television.

The latest news about the striker in the English press concerns the possibility of Manchester United releasing the striker. Since the beginning of the new season, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his intention to leave the club. However, he still hasn’t found a destination that suits him.

