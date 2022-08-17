Meet the cast of Netflix’s What If…? romance with Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart

Cast of What Would It Be If…?

What Would It Be If…? (Look Both Ways) is the new romantic comedy film from Netflix which brings Lili Reinhartfamous for riverdaleas the protagonist.

If you like light romance movies, this one is definitely worth a shot.

In the film, on the eve of graduating from college, Natalie’s life diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, and another in which she moves to LA to pursue in your career.

On both journeys throughout her twenties, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak and rediscovery.

Meet the cast of What Would If…?

Lili Reinhart

Lili Pauline Reinhart, born in 1996, is an American actress. She is known for playing Betty Cooper in the teen series CW Riverdale (2017-present) and Annabelle in the acid-humored crime drama film Hustlers (2019).

In 2020, she played Grace Town in Chemical Heartsa film adaptation of the novel Our Chemical Hearts in Krystal Sutherland.

Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirezborn in 1992, is an American actor. Danny made his television debut in The Affairgives showtimefollowed by papers in blindspot and in the movie Rapid Eye Movement.

He is best known for his role as Wes in The Gifted and Mario Martinez in the series of TV On My Block.

David Corenswet

David Packard Corenswet, born in 1993, is an American actor. He started his career in 2016 when he started to guest star in television series including House of Cards (2018). He then starred in the series of Netflix The Politician (2019–2020) and Hollywood (2020), both created by Ryan Murphy.

Luke Wilson

Luke Cunningham Wilsonborn in 1971, is an American actor known for his roles in films such as Idiocracy, The Royal Tenenbaums, Blue Streak, Old School and Legally Blonde.

On television, he appeared in the series enlightened (2011–2013) and stargirl (2020–present).

Nia Long

Nia Talita Longborn in 1970, is an American actress, best known for her roles in the films Boyz n the Hood (1991), Love Jones, Soul Food (both from 1997), The Best Man (1999) and its sequel The Best Man Holiday (2013), Big Momma’s House (2000 ) and its sequel Big Momma’s House 2 (2006).

On television, she starred as Beullah “Lisa” Wilkes in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1991-1995) and as Sasha Monroe in the crime drama series Third Watch (2003-2005).

Andrea Savage

Andrea Kristen Savageborn in 1973, is an American actress, comedian and writer known for her roles in projects such as Step Brothersthe comedy series from TruTV, I’m Sorry.

The rest of the cast include Aisha Dae and Taylor Murphy.

