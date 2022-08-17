Megan Fox gave advice for Kourtney Kardashian to be a better ‘tour wife’ – Monet

+



Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Now that she’s married to musician Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian has been learning to deal with the touring life away from home and her kids. But luckily, she can count on someone who understands her situation perfectly: Megan Fox.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan revealed that Kourtney spoke with the ‘Transformers’ actress before accompanying Travis to his performances alongside Machine Gun Kelly – Megan’s fiancé – in North America. “She gave a lot of advice before [Kourtney] hit the road,” the insider said.

Some of the tips involved “how to pack properly and how to stay connected with your kids when they’re away,” the contact added, noting that the 43-year-old businesswoman “thinks it’s super cute” that Megan has taken that step.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo: Instagram)

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

“Although Kourtney has known Travis for years, she has never seen what life would be like when traveling on the road with him,” continued the source. “Of course, it’s just a few shows, but she [amou] every moment. It’s a whole different side of Travis that she’s seen, and she thinks it’s very sexy. Kourtney is so grateful to be able to keep up with Travis, and she jokes that she’s a ‘groupie’ all the time.”

The insider also pointed out that while the Kardashian “has had her own fame for a long time and is used to screaming fans”, she felt Travis’ “rockstar” aura is something very different. “She is very proud to be Ms. Travis Barker, she has loved being on tour and is encouraging Travis to do more shows so she can travel with him again,” the contact stated.

Over the weekend, Kourt shared a series of photos with her husband backstage at a concert. “Touring wife”, she summed up in the caption of the post, which received an affectionate comment from Travis himself: “Touring life is better with you”.