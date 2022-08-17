Motorola Moto Tab G62 announced with Snapdragon 680 and 7,700 mAh battery

After several leaks, Motorola brought a new tablet to the market: the Moto Tab G62. It comes with the proposal to be a more affordable device and has Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options.

Among its highlights is the large screen, a robust battery and a platform from Qualcomm.



The Moto Tab G62 has a 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, as well as an 8-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is another camera with 8 megapixels and a 118° field of view.

It has four speakers for an immersive experience with support for Dolby Atmos and a headphone jack. In design, it has two tones and its finish does not leave fingerprints.

Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 680 platform, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. For power, there’s a 7,700mAh battery pack with support for 20W fast charging.

Technical Specifications

  • 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate

  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 Platform

  • 4 GB of RAM memory

  • 64 GB of internal storage

  • MicroSD card support

  • 8 MP front camera

  • 8 MP rear camera

  • 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and USB-C connectivity

  • 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging

  • android 12

Price and Availability


The Moto Tab G62 was launched in India but is expected to hit more markets in the coming days. The tablet has two versions: LTE and Wi-Fi only. Check the official prices below:

  • 4GB + 64GB WiFi: ₹15,999 (~R$1,040)

  • 4GB + 64GB LTE: ₹17,999 (~R$1,170)

