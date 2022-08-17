‘My cat saved my life when I had a heart attack’

A British woman believes her cat saved her life by waking her up while she was having a heart attack.

Sam Felstead claims she could have died in her sleep if Billy hadn’t jumped on her and started meowing.

As soon as she woke up, she realized that she couldn’t move the right side of her body. Her mother then took her to the hospital.

Two experts in feline behavior explained to the BBC that Billy may have reacted to changes in Felstead’s behavior or physiology.

