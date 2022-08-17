NASA positions rocket that will be launched in 12 days to go around the moon – News

NASA’s big day is approaching: the new American SLS rocket arrived, on the morning of this Wednesday (17), at its launch pad, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, before its scheduled takeoff to the Moon in 12 days. .

The mission will mark the first flight of the American return-to-the-moon program, dubbed Artemis.

Artemis 1 will not have astronauts on board, as its aim is to test the gigantic 98-meter-tall rocket and the Orion capsule, located on top of it, to ensure they can safely transport a crew to the Moon, which should take place from of 2024.





The rocket, called the SLS (Space Launch System), has been in development for over a decade and will become the most powerful in the world when it takes off.

It was installed on the legendary platform 39B after a ten-hour overnight transfer from the assembly hangar, in the same complex as the Kennedy Space Center.

“For all of us who look at the moon and dream of the day when humanity returns to the lunar surface, folks, here we are, here we go again,” NASA chief Bill Nelson told a news conference.

The Orion spacecraft will be propelled towards the Moon and up to 64,000 km beyond, venturing farther than any other manned spacecraft.





On its return to the Earth’s atmosphere, its heat shield will have to withstand a speed of almost 40,000 km/h and half the temperature of the Sun’s surface.

Takeoff is scheduled for August 29 at 8:33 am local time.

If the weather is not favorable, the launch will take place on September 2 or 5.

The mission is expected to last 42 days in total, until the return and descent into the Pacific Ocean, where the spacecraft will be retrieved by a US Navy ship.

In 2024, the Artemis 2 mission will take astronauts to orbit the Moon, without landing on it. That honor will be reserved for the crew of Artemis 3, a mission that will take place in 2025 at the earliest.

The last time humans landed on the Moon was during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The Apollo program took only white men to the surface of the Moon, but the Artemis mission plans to send the first woman and the first black person.

The goal is to make the Moon a base where the technologies needed to send humans to Mars are developed.



