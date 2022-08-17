Netflix makes a big mistake by turning the Hidden Agent into a franchise

The most expensive film in Netflix history, The Hidden Agent is far from a failure with the audience (it is already the fourth most watched film on the platform), but it is far from the success that streaming had hoped for. The company’s executives must already be wondering if they were hasty in ordering a sequel and a spin-off of the long, turning the creation of the Russo brothers into a franchise.

According to data released by Netflix itself, Hidden Agent has accumulated 245 million hours watched on the platform since its launch on July 22. However, in the last week, the super production with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans added only 21 million hours to its balance, a worrying number for such an expensive feature – the giant invested US$ 200 million (more than R$ 1 billion) just in the production, without considering the expenses with its worldwide dissemination.

The feature will hardly reach 282 million hours watched before completing 28 days in the catalog, time that Netflix considers to calculate the “audience” of its original productions. It’s these 37 million hours that separate Hidden Agent from Bird Box (2018), a phenomenon starring Sandra Bullock that became the company’s first great case of success in original feature films.

Even more worrisome for Netflix is ​​the fact that Hidden Agent has been completely overshadowed on social media by another film on the platform, the unassuming Continence in Love, which cost the company much less and has garnered immensely greater word-of-mouth coverage.

In its third week in the catalogue, the movie with Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine has already accumulated 197 million hours watched. It’s very close to the 205 million hours watched by 6 Squadron (2019), another action super production starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Michael Bay. If Continence to Love does 8 million hours next week – which seems quite likely – it will become the tenth most-watched movie in Netflix history.

Squad 6, it is worth remembering, debuted on the platform with the promise of launching an explosive franchise. But in the end, the executives admitted that the public simply didn’t show enough interest in the characters’ new adventures.

As the carriage rides, the desire to see Hidden Agent 2 or any movie derived from this universe also drops every week. Until the production is ready to launch, no one will care about Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) anymore. Apparently, Netflix subscribers are more willing to watch Continuing Love 2… Maybe it’s a case of following the examples of Squad 6 or Bright (2017) and silently canceling their sequels.