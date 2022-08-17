Netflix Oscar hopefuls 2023

The Oscars will arrive sooner than you think. The 95th Academy Awards will air in March 2023, and below we’ll show you all the movies that we (and other experts in the field) think are Netflix’s best opportunities to secure the various awards on offer.

For this article, we have included Oscar nominees included in lists compiled by AwardsWatch, The Ankle, and Variety.

All quiet on the western front

Director: Eduardo Berger

Cast: Daniel Bruhl, Albrecht Schuch and Sebastian Hulk

This upcoming war movie (scheduled to hit Netflix in October 2022) is the third iteration of this story, the most famous being the 1930s film that secured 2 Oscar wins at the time.

Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller are the subjects of this film that enlists in the German army but discovers the brutal truths of war.

Bard (or False Chronicle of a Fistful of Truths)

Director: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Cast: Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani

Netflix’s top-rated film for the 2023 Oscars is undoubtedly Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new film, who is among the elite few to have won back-to-back Oscars. He is known for the return, biutil and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

This new film is about a Mexican journalist and documentarian who returns home and is working through an existential crisis, struggling with identity, family relationships and the madness of his memories.

Netflix acquired the film earlier this year and is expected to release it in time for next year’s ceremony.

Glass Onion: A Knives Mystery

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista

The first knives came out and it was a breath of fresh air and was nominated for an Oscar but sadly lost. Lionsgate released the first movie, but as you may know, Netflix stepped in and took the rights to the second and third movies.

Complete with a massive new cast and the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, we’ll be heading to Greece for this new murder mystery.

The film is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before debuting on Netflix globally.

Pinocchio

Director: William Del Toro

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz

Netflix has two big projects with Guillermo Del Toro leaving in 2022; both look absolutely spectacular. Pinocchio is a major film from the prolific director and producer, due to hit Netflix in December 2022.

It adapts the classic tale in a darker and more twisted way, all wrapped up in a beautiful stop-motion format.

RRR

Director: SS Rajamouli

Cast: NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt

Recently, we’ve seen an explosion of international films splitting into categories they’re not traditionally known for. Led by Parasite in 2019, it is likely to be a trend that will continue with the proliferation of streaming.

RRR made waves on Netflix when it was released earlier this year, and not only has RRR been nominated for best international film. Some have even been quoted for up to 5 awards.

the good nurse

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kim Dickens

Based on the book by Charles Graeber, this new biopic will see Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain potentially up for Best Actor and Actress nominations, respectively.

Here’s what you can expect from the film:

“Suspecting her colleague of being responsible for a string of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.”

the pale blue eye

Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton

This is the third collaboration between Scott Cooper and Christian Bale after out of the oven and hostile and despite appearing on most of the lists above, we still haven’t seen absolutely anything about the pale blue eye from August 2022.

The adaptation is a gothic horror film about a veteran detective who investigates murders with the help of a young cadet.

The Beast of the Sea

Director: Chris Williams

Cast: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Almost certainly with an eye on winning the top animation award is The Beast of the Sea, which hails from Disney alumnus Chris Williams. The director is no stranger to the Oscars, having won the top animation award for great hero 6.

Wendell and Wild

Director: Henry Selick

Cast: Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Angela Bassett, James Hong

best known for The Nightmare Before Christmas and Carolina, Henry Selick is returning to stop-motion for Netflix with a new horror-themed film that he wrote, produced and directed.

The film is expected to hit the service in October 2022.

white noise

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam DriverGreta GerwigDon Cheadle

Adapting Don DeLillo’s book, this new dark comedy will star Adam Driver in the lead role and sees Netflix reuniting with Noah Baumbach after the success of Story of a wedding.

While there are rumors that the film may have been a behind-the-scenes disaster, anything with Baumbach’s seal of approval means it was highly publicized on all the major award-tracking sites.

Other Netflix Oscar Nominated Films for 2023

A jazzman’s blues – Romance film by director Tyler Perry.

– Romance film by director Tyler Perry. Blonde – Biographical film about Marilyn Monore starring Ana de Armas.

– Biographical film about Marilyn Monore starring Ana de Armas. Downward – Historical Documentary by Margaret Brown.

– Historical Documentary by Margaret Brown. bump – Basketball movie starring Adam Sandler.

– Basketball movie starring Adam Sandler. Shirley – Biography starring Regina King.

– Biography starring Regina King. astronaut – Science fiction film starring Adam Sandler.

– Science fiction film starring Adam Sandler. the gray man – Thriller action by the Russo Brothers.

– Thriller action by the Russo Brothers. the swimmers – Sally El Hosaini directed the sports film about the swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini.

– Sally El Hosaini directed the sports film about the swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini. You – Comedy directed by Kenya Barris.

Which movies do you think Netflix has the best chance of winning the most awards? Let us know in the comments below.