Neymar x Mbappé: PSG meeting has ‘pull of ear’ in the duo and definition of the situation, says newspaper

The controversies surrounding a fight between Neymar and Mbappé moved the news around the world in recent days. However, according to ‘Le Parisien’, a meeting at Paris Saint-Germain put an end to the matter.

+ Karoline Lima speaks after posing next to Glova de Pedreiro



Last Saturday, the two had a disagreement over the choice of who would take a penalty in the 5-2 victory over Montpellier. The pair would have participated in a conversation with coach Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos.

+ Neto criticizes Vítor Pereira, detonates Corinthians players and shoots: ‘Palmeiras didn’t give a kick’



The newspaper claimed that Neymar and Mbappé were “pulled by the ear” and that Campos told the two that the duo’s behavior could not affect the team on the pitch. The PSG director asked that the “dirty laundry” be washed internally and not in front of the cameras. Also according to the publication, the two admitted their mistakes and apologized to each other.

+ Renata Fan pins Fluminense after Internacional’s victory: ‘Wasn’t it unbeatable?’



Campos, who is Portuguese, reportedly sent a message to Neymar with the phrase: “You are a great player, and that’s what interests me.” At the end of the meeting, the two pledged solidarity with each other.