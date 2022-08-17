Nubank app is updated

The Nubank application has been updated and has new features for digital bank customers; check out

Recently, Nubank made an update to the application in order to, as always, make it easier to use and make the platform more intuitive. With the changes, the user will be able to access new features in addition to customizing their own profile. The updated version is now available.

Fintech customers will be able to put a photo on their profile, which will be displayed at the top of the screen.

According to Nubank, the changes were made based on user opinions in the last year.

Changes to the Nubank app

Other changes can already be noticed. The platform’s look is no longer just one tab and now has three new sections.

The first section contains the value of the account, credit card, loan and the discover more tool, with options that fintech offers its customers.

In the second, it is possible to track investments and cryptocurrencies and insurance. The third and last one, presents users with a mall, with purchase options and discounts.

Cryptocurrencies at Nubank

Another novelty, recently announced, is that the universe of cryptocurrencies becomes part of the digital bank. Through Nubank, it is possible to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum from BRL 1.

NuCripto offers the possibility of buying and selling crypto assets and is already a hit with users. Currently, more than 1 million users are already part of the roxinho cryptocurrency platform. All clients can invest.

All transactions go directly to the account, which makes the process easier. The platform, however, does not offer the possibility of transferring to other digital wallets. According to fintech, other crypto options should emerge in the future.

The purpose of the financial institution is to facilitate access to this type of market that has been growing, but which many people do not know about or find too complex to invest.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com