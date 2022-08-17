OLED vs QLED in practice! What is the best?

OLED or QLED? What are the differences between the main types of screens in smart TVs today? I’ve separated here an LG A1 model, LG’s cheapest 2021 OLED TV, and Samsung sent the QN85B, one of the latest QLED models launched in Brazil. In a dark environment is there a difference in the scenes of movies and series? And in bright environments, can QLED light up more? I have analyzed several scenarios and I will now show you the differences between them and which one best fits your needs.

OLED vs QLED

Before going into the side-by-side scenes, you need to understand the construction differences of each product. And if you don’t want to, you can skip to the next chapter on Youtube.

QLED

QLED TVs are displays built from LCD screens. But instead of using backlighting on the edges or even some points, lighting points are added. To give you an idea, this model of the QN85B has 720 points of backlight, thus forming a backlight matrix. This formation is called FULL ARRAY LOCAL DIMMING. That is, there are several backlight points that light up individually to illuminate that small place.

But mind you, not all QLED TVs have these backlight dots, even some QLED ones are edge-lit, like the TCL C725 we tested here. This is the local lighting, in Edge Lit format, on the edges.

In front of the lighting layer, whether matrix or local lighting, there are other layers that filter the light, adding colors, the so-called Quantum DOTS, which give the name to QLED technology. After this layer, there are others, depending on the TV model. As it has several layers, the TV consequently becomes thicker, as is the case with these two here.

OLED

OLED TVs, the mechanism is another. Each TV pixel, yes each pixel has its own lighting. On a 4K TV we have 8,294,400 lighting points. Each dot emits a combination of the three primary colors, red, green and blue. The sum of each color, combined with the light intensity that each pixel emits, generates the entire existing range of colors, this is what manufacturers call infinite contrast.

differences in practice

But does this difference in construction, one being backlit and the other illuminated pixel by pixel, generate a difference in the image result? Let’s put them side by side now to test.

total dark

The first comparison we made was to put the TVs in total pitch. Inside a completely closed and dark room, to try to simulate the difference between the dark tones, part where theoretically OLEDs dominate. Let’s see some images.

Here we have a classic image test, totally dark background and some white dots passing on the screen. The TV on the right is OLED and the one on the left is QLED.



Image 1

We may notice some light leakage on the QLED, not much to tell the truth.

Another example that I managed to simulate on the camera to show, was the caption passing. In the still video, you can already see the difference in light leakage.



Test 2: subtitles

Also notice that when the subtitles are just them, the TV works to turn off the lighting as much as possible and darken what doesn’t need to be on.

This work is Samsung’s software improving the image in real time for you to have the best experience possible.

Colors

Now we go through some scenes in the dark with bright colors. First notice the intensity of the colors, second notice how even the color of the OLED is from the first to the last pixel.



Test 3: color difference

While QLED has brighter areas than others and even the colors are not as vivid, which demonstrates the lack of contrast.

As much light as possible

We put the two TVs outdoors, I know no one watches TV in the sun, but for comparison purposes and to show where QLED excels.



Test 4: The freak who puts the TVs in the sun

This image you’re seeing there, maybe I can’t express what I saw and what I managed to record on the camera lens, but QLED’s higher lighting made me realize the most faithful colors in this scenario.

Indoor with plenty of light

Another scenario was to place the TVs indoors, in a room where they should be. Positioned in a well-lit place. There will now be some images of dark scenes and also light scenes. See the fork (video), the difference in light emanating from the back of the TV is noticeable.

The viewing angle of QLED, in this particular model, left something to be desired, the moment we angle the recording, you notice the difference in tones. The OLED remains with the same colors and contrast.



Viewing angle test

Now, the more I move towards the center, the better the QLED image looks.



front test

Summary

What can we take from this video and situation? The difference between the technologies is noticeable, even for lay people. This video here in practice shows the contrast capacity that OLED panels have.

Then you ask me, but are QLEDs bad for the image? I answer you, nothing, quite the opposite. I really like the image quality and especially the lighting that QLEDs provide. In well-lit environments, they do the best.

The image quality, when running videos on Youtube or even movies and series is amazing, especially in 4K models. You don’t have to be afraid to buy a QLED TV, it looks amazing too.

prices

Prices are another determining factor. OLEDs tend to be more expensive, this is not the case here, the A1 is cheaper than the QN85B, they are different models too. The QN is a mid-range model, while the A1 is an entry-level OLED model, so to speak.

Now when we start looking for models over 55 inches, OLEDs are much more expensive than QLED models, so if you’re looking for a 65″ model, QLEDs will offer a better value for money.

So, do you have an OLED at home? Do you like her? And do you have a QLED or intend to buy? Send it in the comments.