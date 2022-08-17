Outlaw calls police over warm potato complaint and is arrested

A man wanted for murder was finally caught by police after he got into a fight at a McDonald’s restaurant. He was dissatisfied with the quality of a serving of fries and called 911 to file a complaint, but the confrontation ended in pursuit and arrest. The case took place in Georgia, United States.

Antoine Sims, 24, was wanted for missing a 2018 crime trial in which he and two other men were accused of setting fire to a car with the body of a woman inside after a drug deal failed and resulted in a shooting, according to the New York Post.

Sims was apparently on bail and was wearing an anklet when he visited a McDonald’s location in Kennesaw on Friday. He was accompanied by his girlfriend when they ordered a snack, however the two were disgusted with the failures in service.

Due to a problem with the ordering machine, they did not receive the receipt of the order placed and had to wait for a long time for the system to return to normal and to know the call password at the pick-up counter. Once they got the ID number and headed to the cashier to get the snacks, they got even angrier as they claimed the food, especially the fries, was “warm”, not hot.

Antoine Sims began to argue with the restaurant manager, who reportedly refused to change the order. Then the fugitive called the police to file a complaint and the officers quickly arrived at the scene. The confrontation was recorded by the circuit of security cameras in the place.

“I’ve tried the fries, they are warm but not hot,” complained Sims, according to the video footage.

In a statement to the police, the store employee explained that the customer became violent and threatened him: “You better give me fresh fries, motherfucker.”

Once the fight was over, Sims was kicked out of the restaurant and, in the parking lot, he was approached by the police, who asked him to sign a notice not to return to the establishment. However, he refused to obey and became nervous.

“No, I’m afraid of all of you, I just served three years,” Sims said. An officer approaches him and Sims runs off, causing a chase.

He is later seen fleeing a residential building after the police have located his whereabouts. While trying to flee the scene on foot, he was hit by one of the officers and fell to the ground. Even though he was injured, he ended up in prison.

According to the Constitution newspaper, Sims tried to break into an apartment on the third floor of that building before fleeing. Police also found 31 grams of marijuana in his girlfriend’s car. In addition to violence and contempt of authority, he was charged with possession of an illegal substance with intent to distribute it.

Antoine Sims had already been wanted by the police for the crime committed in 2018. However, an officer who worked on the case told FOX News that he was impressed how the criminal gave the clue to his whereabouts to the police so easily.

“It is very unusual for someone, knowing they are wanted by the police, to call the police, but Mr. Sims did just that,” said Officer David Buchanan.