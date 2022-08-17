PlayStation exclusive game may be coming to Xbox Game Pass

Adding to the rumor, it appears that players have managed to find the exact location of where the Xbox Game Pass profile picture was taken in Death Stranding.

Earlier today we had the announcements that would arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the second half of August, however, Microsoft said that it still had some surprises in store for players.

Now the company has updated the profile of PC Game Pass on social networks and the new avatar has been talking about. The background used reminded players of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding game.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, players seem to believe the account is teasing that Death Stranding could be coming to the service. Could this be the surprise that Microsoft said it would have in store?

Remembering that the account refers to the PC Game Pass, which means that the game must arrive on the service only on PC, since the Xbox account does not have a similar teaser and the game is also not available on the platform.

Hideo Kojima currently has a partnership with Microsoft for the development of a game. The arrival of Death Stranding on the service is perhaps the result of this partnership. And you, would you like to see Death Stranding coming to the service?