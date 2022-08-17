Poco M4 5G is launched with simple specs; meet

This Monday (15th), the Poco M4 5G was officially launched on the world market. The smartphone has been available in India since April, and comes with more basic mid-range consumer specifications.

Internally, the chip that equips the device is the Dimension 700combined with options of 4 or 6 GB of RAM memory and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage with the possibility of expansion via microSD card.

The camera is really not one of the highlights of this device, which has a main module 13 MP and a 2 MP depth sensor, while the front uses 5 MP for selfies. Interestingly, the Indian version is beefier, with the main sensor using 50 MP.

The screen has a size of 6.5 inches with LCD panel and 90Hz refresh rate, operating in Full HD+ resolution, and Gorilla Glass protection. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G networks, Wi-Fi 5, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 connection. The interface is MIUI 13, based on Android 12.

little / reproduction

The back of the device is one of the highlights, as it has polycarbonate construction to give more security to the housing. The central notch is in a drop shape, while the fingerprint sensor is on the side. Finally, the battery has an autonomy of 5,000 mAh, with support for fast charging of 18W.

The Poco M4 5G has not yet had pricing details revealed, but according to listings at some retailers, the smartphone should have a starting price close to US$ 140 (R$ 711). The arrival of the model in Brazil has not yet been confirmed.