Portable speaker with R$ 120 discount on AliExpress

The Baseus portable speaker has excellent sound quality and is a great option for those who don’t want to spend a lot of money, as it delivers a good cost/benefit ratio.

The equipment emits balanced frequencies, but if the user needs it, he can activate the “bass boost mode”, which enhances the bass and delivers more definition, sharpness and brightness in the lower frequencies.

In addition, the box has playback controls, volume up and down, technology that allows pairing with other compatible devices for stereo or more powerful sound, and IPX8 water resistance certification.

You can connect the device to any device that has a bluetooth connection. The portable speaker also has auxiliary inputs for wired connection to smartphones or tablets and a USB-C port for charging. According to the manufacturer, the product has up to 15 hours of battery life.

